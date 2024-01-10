Worthing's newest shop holds grand opening event and promises 'personalised service' for customers

The latest addition to Worthing’s bustling community of retail stores is Fred. Olsen Travel Agents.

The independent travel and cruise specialist brand has taken a unit in the Royal Arcade, with the store officially opening today (Wednesday, January 10).

It is the small firm’s 19th store, and its third in Sussex, having opened its first in Heathfield in 2022, and its second in Eastbourne in 2023.

Paul Hardwick, director of retail for the brand, was at today’s launch party which featured Prosecco and nibbles.

He said: “We’ve been looking at Worthing for a while, as there’s only one other travel agency here, so it’s brilliant to be opening today. We love Royal Arcade because it fits us a business. We sell cruises and luxury holidays, but we consider ourselves as independent, so to be with all these other independent retailers feels great for us.”

The store has two full-time members of staff, led by store manager Kelly Virgo, and is currently recruiting for a third.

Paul said Fred. Olsen is committed to opening travel agencies, because the brand has a focus on face-to-face interaction with customers.

He added: “What we’re about is taking the time to provide a personalised service. Of course people can find almost infinite holidays on the internet, but if they come in and talk to one of our staff, who have a huge amount of knowledge, they will provide you with three perfect options that exactly fit your needs.”

Paul said the team would welcome people dropping in to say hello and find out more information about what they can offer. The store is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm.

1 . Fred. Olsen The team at the new Fred. Olsen Travel Agents in Royal Arcade, Worthing Photo: Mel Peters

2 . Fred. Olsen The new Fred. Olsen Travel Agents in Royal Arcade, Worthing Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Fred. Olsen The new Fred. Olsen Travel Agents in Royal Arcade, Worthing Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Fred. Olsen The new Fred. Olsen Travel Agents in Royal Arcade, Worthing Photo: Katherine HM