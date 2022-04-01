New eatery opens in Horsham

Tuk Tuk Pan Asian in Horsham’s Bishopric specialises in Asian fusion, Japanese and Korean food.

It offers customers a dine-in area, takeaway and delivery service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new eatery, which opened this week, is part of a Tuk Tuk chain which has restaurants across London, Surrey, Middlesex, Essex and Kent.

A new eatery - Tuk Tuk Pan Asian - has opened in Horsham

It offers curries, noodles, vegan dishes, stir fries, salads, soups, dips, desserts and a range of drinks - including bubble tea.

It is currently open from 4pm-10.3pm but plans to open at lunchtimes from next month.