New eatery opens in Horsham

A new eatery has opened in Horsham town centre.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 1st April 2022, 10:12 am

Tuk Tuk Pan Asian in Horsham’s Bishopric specialises in Asian fusion, Japanese and Korean food.

It offers customers a dine-in area, takeaway and delivery service.

The new eatery, which opened this week, is part of a Tuk Tuk chain which has restaurants across London, Surrey, Middlesex, Essex and Kent.

It offers curries, noodles, vegan dishes, stir fries, salads, soups, dips, desserts and a range of drinks - including bubble tea.

It is currently open from 4pm-10.3pm but plans to open at lunchtimes from next month.

