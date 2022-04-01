New eatery opens in Horsham

Tuk Tuk Pan Asian in Horsham’s Bishopric specialises in Asian fusion, Japanese and Korean food.
It offers customers a dine-in area, takeaway and delivery service.
The new eatery, which opened this week, is part of a Tuk Tuk chain which has restaurants across London, Surrey, Middlesex, Essex and Kent.
It offers curries, noodles, vegan dishes, stir fries, salads, soups, dips, desserts and a range of drinks - including bubble tea.
It is currently open from 4pm-10.3pm but plans to open at lunchtimes from next month.