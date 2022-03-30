Plans for new Broadbridge Heath retirement village move forward

Developers Inspired Villages is plannning to build 141 homes on land opposite the Wellcross Grange Nursing Home off Five Oaks Road.

As well as the retirement homes, it is planned to build a wellbeing centre with a swimming pool, gym and fitness studio, and a range of communal spaces such as shops and restaurants.

A public consultation on the proposals is being held at the Bridge Leisure Centre on Thursday April 21 between 3pm - 8pm.

Site of the proposed Broadbridge Heath retirement village

Inspired Homes say the development scheme will provide multiple health and social care benefits for the area as well as many job opportunities for local people.

Outline planning permission for the development was granted in May last year.

Now, nine months on, Inspired Villages is preparing a detailed application for the first phase of construction which will include the ‘village centre’ building which will include a hub for on-site communal services, as well as 48 apartments, cottages and bungalows.

Inspired Villages chief executive Jamie Bunce said the public consultation event on April 21 would be an opportunity for local people to learn more about the development.

“In Broadbridge Heath, as we have done elsewhere, we are keen to ensure that our proposals listen to the concerns of local residents, whilst delivering lasting benefits to all generations.

“In addition to the quality of our accommodation and the many jobs created as a result, we fully appreciate that residents will have specific questions about our plans, and we look forward to answering those questions on April 21.”

Team members from some of Inspired’s other village developments will be there along with information on what jobs will be available.

Also attending will be representatives of Inspired Friendships, a befriending service for residents.

Meanwhile, Inspired Villages says it is also exploring with the Arun and Rother River Trust how to improve the river setting and existing wildlife corridors in the area.

Inspired Villages currently has six operational villages throughout the UK housing almost 1,000 residents, including Durrants Village in Faygate.