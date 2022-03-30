‘Blow’ as Horsham children’s nursery closes after 27 years

HeadStart Day Nursery has been based at Collyer’s College in Hurst Road since it was first founded.

But the college is expanding and now needs to re-claim its premises.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month devastated nursery owner Clare French told of her desperate battle - helped by scores of worried parents - to keep the nursery going.

Parents of children at HeadStart Day Nursery in Horsham put up a battle to try and save the nursery from closure. Pic S Robards SR2203052 SUS-220503-092312001

But a search for alternative premises has failed and parents have been seeking new places for their children - and nursery staff have been seeking new jobs.

Clare said it had come as a ‘devasting blow.’

Many parents had previously banded together seeking help in keeping the nursery going.

They organised a protest petiition and sought help from Horsham MP Jeremy Quin.

Collyer’s principal Dan Lodge said that the nursery had been a valued part of the college for a long time.

But, he said, it was not possible to delay the college’s expansion any further.

He said to do so would mean having to turn away students in September 2023.