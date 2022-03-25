New Greek food kiosk to open on Eastbourne pier

A new Greek food kiosk is set to open on Eastbourne pier soon.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:17 pm

Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said he thinks Greek Gyros is planning to open by Friday, April 1.

He said, “I am very happy. All the units are very busy.”

Greek Gyros on Eastbourne pier SUS-220325-113935001

Mr Gulzar said Greek Gyros is a family-run business.

As of Friday, March 25, the kiosk had installed some kitchen appliances, such as gyro grills.

Mr Gulzar added, “We have paid in excess of half a million points in the last two years [on the pier].

“We have done lots of work.”

Greek Gyros on Eastbourne pier SUS-220325-113947001

The pier owner said he thinks the pier is the busiest it has ever been.

Mr Gulzar said, “It is coming up nicely.”

