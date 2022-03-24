Police receive report of ‘11-week-old’ puppy living in Eastbourne car

Police said they received a report of an ‘11-week-old’ dog living in the back of a car in Eastbourne.

A resident had contacted the Herald about the dog, which was found in a road in the town centre.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police received a report about this at about 7.20pm on March 23. Caller advised this is an RSPCA matter.”

The dog in the car in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne SUS-220324-145901001

An RSPCA spokesperson said, “If anyone has any welfare concerns about this puppy we would urge them to ring the RSPCA on 0300 123 4999.”

The RSPCA also urged anyone who is concerned about a dog in a hot car to ring 999 in the first instance.