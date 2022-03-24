Highest Ofsted-graded primary school in Eastbourne is revealed

Shinewater Primary School in Langney had an Ofsted inspection in January 2022 and it’s just been revealed that two categories – leadership and management, and personal development – have been graded as ‘outstanding’.

All other categories received a ‘good’ rating.

No other Eastbourne primary school has more than one area graded as outstanding, making Shinewater the highest graded primary school in the area.

The report said, “Pupils thrive at Shinewater. Skilled teachers and teaching assistants share their infectious enthusiasm and help pupils to really enjoy school.

“The school’s personal development curriculum is first class. As a result, pupils develop self-confidence and a deep understanding of the values of equality, tolerance and respect.”

One Shinewater parent said, “The school has made so many improvements over the last few years; it’s a fantastic place where children are taught to shine.”

Ofsted has acknowledged improvements have been made to the school since it became part of the Swale Academies Trust in 2017.

The report says, “The headteacher and her leadership team are inspirational. Together with leaders from the Swale Academies Trust, they have brought about significant improvements across the school.”

Headteacher Nicki Kaufman said, “We are extremely proud of the report and would like to thank the many members of the community who have congratulated us.”

