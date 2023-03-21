Edit Account-Sign Out
Nando's windows smashed in Worthing - before new restaurant has even opened

Nando’s in Worthing has been vandalised ahead of its official opening in the town.

By Sam Morton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

The South African multinational fast casual chain – that specialises in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken – is set to open in the unit previously occupied by Laura Ashley in the Montague Centre.

However, before the branch has even opened, it has become victim to vandalism – with the windows smashed in and the planters outside damaged.

A spokesperson for Nando's in Worthing said: "Unfortunately, during the build of our new restaurant, it has fallen victim to some vandalism.

Most Popular
Before the new Nando's branch has even opened, it has become victim to vandalism – with the windows smashed in. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"This has since been reported to the police and is in the process of being repaired.

"We are looking forward to opening very soon and working with the local community on various initiatives we have planned."

Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke said it was ‘very disappointing’ to see ‘anti-social behaviour continuing in the town’.

Sharon, who is the director of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative (TCI), added: “We hope that, once Nando’s is open and people are there, it will be less likely that it will be targeted.

The planters outside the restaurant have also been damaged. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"It’s not unique to Worthing. We are talking to other towns and it is this anti-social behaviour that just seems to be rife at the moment.

"We are hoping, in time, that things will settle down and everyone will start to realise the value of businesses. They are there for employment. There are always a few that ruin it for the many.”

The team getting the new branch of the national restaurant chain ready had previously said it would be opening this spring.

And now the chicken chain’s website says: "Spice incoming. We’re opening on 27th March.” Click here to read more.

A spokesperson for Nando's in Worthing said: "Unfortunately, during the build of our new restaurant, it has fallen victim to some vandalism." Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke said it was ‘very disappointing’ to see ‘anti-social behaviour continuing in the town’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
