New independent coffee shop opening in Chichester
Robin's Nest will open its doors in the heart of Chichester this June, in time to take part in the Proudly Chichester, Proudly Independent Campaign – a month-long celebration of independent retailers.
The new addition to Baffins Court will offer a ‘haven of warmth and hospitality’.
The shop will be run by Rose Bewick, who said ‘passion for excellent coffee and commitment to community’ will ‘converge’.
Rose brings over a decade of industry experience and a ‘belief in the power of hospitality to enrich lives’.
She said: “Right now I’m spending most days painting, sanding and scrubbing tiles, often while balancing on a ladder.
“But I’ve been so well supported by the businesses around me, and it’s so encouraging to have people stop by to chat and tell me what sort of cake they’d like to see on offer!”
Rose’s mission is to create ‘more than just a coffee shop’, but a place where ‘community and inclusivity are at the forefront’ – creating a welcoming space for people to meet, whilst hosting community events and supporting local producers.
The business founder added: “Robin’s Nest will work towards becoming a worker’s co-operative, whereby staff have an equal say in how the business is run, and an equitable share in the wealth created.
“Often in this industry the staff on the ground, who are the ones interacting with customers and creating that friendly atmosphere, are overlooked when it comes to decision-making, and are not properly compensated for all they do to make the business successful.
"The worker’s co-operative structure is an alternative to that.”
At the heart of Robin's Nest lies a commitment to sourcing the finest, ethically-sourced specialty coffee from Plot Roasting, and to using local produce, including bread and pastries from the wonderful SØDT, Hallgate Farm eggs, and Goodwood organic milk.
Rose added: “These will be used to create a seasonally changing menu of delicious homemade cakes, salads and sandwiches; think plates piled high with mixed salad, like chilli & lime charred broccoli, halloumi & tomato couscous, and super-greens feta, served alongside a roasted veg and hummus toasted ciabatta.”
And ‘for afters’, a wedge of sticky marmalade cake or a slice of barabrith, a loaf cake made by soaking dried fruit in tea – a nod to the founder’s Welsh roots.
Rose said: “Soft colours and an open layout work with the natural light that floods in from huge windows, creating an atmosphere where people feel relaxed and at home as soon as they walk in. Furniture is all second-hand and upcycled, seating 18, including a couple of tables outside for sunny days.”
From June 17, Robin’s Nest Coffee Shop will be open Monday to Saturdays, from 8am to 5pm. To find out more visit www.robinsnestcoffeeshop.co.uk.
