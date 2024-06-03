Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new shop is now open for business in Horsham town centre.

Independent creative toy shop Whirligig Toys – which prides itself on offering ‘things to make and do’ – has opened in the Carfax.

The opening is the sixth Whirligig shop to open in the south. It has other branches in Brighton, Canterbury, Chichester, Tunbridge Wells and Worthing.

The stores specialise in unique toys and games such as model making sets, wooden construction kits, arts and crafts projects, science nd technology projects and logic and thinking games.

The company, founded by former teacher Peter Allinson in 2012, says: “We are proud to be one of the largest independent toy retailers in the UK, going out of our way to be different and work with high quality small providers who make excellent toys.”

On the Whirligig website Peter says: “I have the best job in the world – a full time toy researcher, responsible for finding the toys that we stock and playing with them to ensure that they meet our standards.