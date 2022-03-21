New meat business launched by West Grinstead rewilding project

The business - Knepp Wild Range - says the meat produced is ‘a necessary part’ of controlling animal numbers on the estate to provide the best conditions for biodiversity.

A spokesperson said: “Unlike animals reared in intensive systems, Knepp’s low-density, free roaming cattle, pigs and deer help restore nature and capture carbon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Because they lead a life that is as close to being wild as is possible in the UK, they have none of the animal welfare problems of intensive systems.”

Tamworth pigs on the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead. Photo: Charlie Burrell