New meat business launched by West Grinstead rewilding project

A new meat business has been launched by the pioneering rewilding project at the Knepp Estate in West Grinstead.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:00 pm

The business - Knepp Wild Range - says the meat produced is ‘a necessary part’ of controlling animal numbers on the estate to provide the best conditions for biodiversity.

A spokesperson said: “Unlike animals reared in intensive systems, Knepp’s low-density, free roaming cattle, pigs and deer help restore nature and capture carbon.

“Because they lead a life that is as close to being wild as is possible in the UK, they have none of the animal welfare problems of intensive systems.”

Tamworth pigs on the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead. Photo: Charlie Burrell

Knepp’s old English longhorn cattle and red and fallow deer roam 3,500 acres of organic, herb-rich pasture, browsing on bark, leaves and aquatic plants. Tamworth pigs use their snouts to rootle for earthworms, insects and roots and, in the autumn, gorge on acorns from open-grown oak trees.

