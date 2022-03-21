New meat business launched by West Grinstead rewilding project

The business - Knepp Wild Range - says the meat produced is ‘a necessary part’ of controlling animal numbers on the estate to provide the best conditions for biodiversity.
A spokesperson said: “Unlike animals reared in intensive systems, Knepp’s low-density, free roaming cattle, pigs and deer help restore nature and capture carbon.
“Because they lead a life that is as close to being wild as is possible in the UK, they have none of the animal welfare problems of intensive systems.”
Knepp’s old English longhorn cattle and red and fallow deer roam 3,500 acres of organic, herb-rich pasture, browsing on bark, leaves and aquatic plants. Tamworth pigs use their snouts to rootle for earthworms, insects and roots and, in the autumn, gorge on acorns from open-grown oak trees.
See www.kneppwildrangemeat.co.uk