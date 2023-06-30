A new Mediterranean restaurant, serving up dishes from around the world, is set to open in Worthing.

ONYX is expected to open in August – in the site of Escape Bar and Grill, owned by Turkish businessman Bulent Colak.

There will be indoor and outdoor seating, with part of the terrace cornered off and interior work still ongoing.

Bulent has hired an experienced chef, Umit Kelec – also from Turkey – who has previously worked in Chichester and London.

Bulent (right) has hired an experienced chef, Umit Kelec (left) – also from Turkey – who has previously worked in Chichester and London. Photo: Sussex World

Bulent said: “We want to offer specialised food – dishes you cannot find anywhere else.

"This kind of business is for the challenge. It’s very exciting.

“I’m not nervous as this has got potential. I’ve been all over the UK and the world, travelling but I love Worthing.

"I’ve been in Worthing for 21 years and I’m established here with more than five businesses. They are all successful. This is like my home. Even if I go to Turkey, I feel homesick for Worthing.”

There will be an array of dish on offer at ONYX, including a seasoned and charcoal grilled lamb steak – served on a 440 degree rock where you can cook the meat to your own preference, with salad, chips and bulgar. Photo: Sussex World

Umit, who joined the food business from a young age due to his father – who ran kebab restaurants in their hometown – moved to England in 2010.

After working alongside other top chefs in London, he started his own restaurant in Chichester, Santorini, which closed permanently during the Covid pandemic.

He is hopeful his latest West Sussex restaurant will be a success – as many of his customers in Chichester were from the Worthing area.

“I know the Worthing area and the people here,” he said. “I prefer to be here.

"We will be serving Mediterranean food, which is completely different to what I’ve done before.

"I’m planning to do a different style, not just kebabs. We don’t want to just to be Turkish. We want to make Greek, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean dishes.

"We’ve picked up best dishes from these areas and put them onto the menu.”

At ONYX, NHS staff will be given a ten per cent discount on food seven days a week. There will be two industry nights a week, on Sundays and Mondays, when people in the hospitality business can get 25 per cent off.

Melanie Peters, who runs the Worthing Food and Drink Group and supports businesses across the town, said: “This is not just a bar, the demographic is different. The terrace is beautiful.

"We are trying to get the staff in. It needs to be right as it is being run differently. It will be a wine bar as well, with more of a restaurant feel to it.

"I promoted the business on Facebook and gave people the chance to name the restaurant, which got people talking. We’ve sadly lost a few restaurants but we’ve gained a few so it’s evening itself out a little bit.”

There will be an array of dish on offer at ONYX, including a seasoned and charcoal grilled lamb steak – served on a 440 degree rock where you can cook the meat to your own preference, with salad, chips and bulgar.

Other dishes on the menu include chicken and lamb shsih; beyti; burgers; ribs; iskender kebabs; fish dishes and vegetarian options, such as delicious salads; Lebanese falafel with hummus and Greek mousakka.

Follow ONYX on Facebook for updates on the restaurant’s opening.

