Worthing’s new town centre manager said she has taken over at an ‘exciting time’.

Worthing BID was created to support local businesses and enhance the economic vitality of the area. It has now started its fourth term, which will run from April 2023 to March 2028. The new CEO will work to build on the successes already achieved, and help it continue to grow.

"It's an exciting time for us now,” Kelly said, in an exclusive interview with Sussex World.

The Worthing BID team: CEO Kelly Davies (centre, front); Lindsay Midali, events and markets co-ordinator (left); Steve Burt, business crime co-ordinator (centre, left); town centre rangers Piers Culbitt (centre, right) and Tanya Cherrett (right)

"Worthing is really on the up. We have lots of events happening this year, including the food and drink festival in September. We sold out for stall holders very early on and we have a big waiting list.

"It's very easy to focus on the negative stuff that happens with every single town but we are a thriving town in terms of local business. Our foodie scene is next to none. I'm from Brighton and I'd say it's better in Worthing, in terms of the quality and difference in food.

"It’s lovely to see Worthing in the press when they talk about places to move to. There is so much interest from people who want to move to the area and set up business here. It's really on the up.”

Following the Covid pandemic, the country was hit by a cost of living crisis and we have seen businesses shut up shop nationally, including in Worthing.

But Kelly said there are plenty of reasons to be positive, with new traders opening in the town, from big-name chains such as Nando’s to smaller, local independents such as Real Patisserie and Madrid to Mumbai. Pret also confirmed a new shop will open in Worthing.

The town centre manager said: “It’s lovely to see so much interest. We look at vacancy rates and footfall in Worthing. We have some great intelligence software to compare footfall with other local towns like Eastbourne and Chichester.

“With cost of living, there was a fear that people and businesses would suffer but it’s not been as bad as we feared.

"We are buoyant. A lot of businesses in Worthing are very agile and very good at moving with things and changing their set-up. Town centre business rates have gone down.

"I’m not overly concerned and our businesses aren’t. Town centres across the country are merging into something new.

"Often people say we need bigger high street shops. The big boys like that have done their homework. It’s a rising tide. We have a really great mix of high street and independent businesses.

“Town centre historically has been dominated by bigger brands but we’ve got smaller independents coming in. There is so much opportunity to reshape Worthing and everyone is along for the ride.

"There will always be retail in town centres. Worthing does things really well. We have innovative people willing to open businesses and collaborate.”

Kelly said people are ‘keen on making things happen’ in Worthing, adding: “It’s a beautiful place to live and work. We’ve got the downs and the sea. It’s the best of both.

"We have great network connections to London. We are really-well placed. I am excited for the next years to see how Worthing starts to look. I’m excited to be in the middle of it.

"Along with all the councils, we want the same thing. We might go about it in different ways but we all want Worthing to be a happy, safe, prosperous place for us all to live in, bring our families up in.

"I’ve had nothing but open arms from partners, including the council and the police.

“In Worthing, there is a lovely element of collaborative working and communities staying together, especially during the pandemic. Worthing is brilliant at that.”

The departing Sharon Clarke said it ‘has been an honour’ to be Worthing Town Centre manager for more than 20 years.

"I have really enjoyed representing Worthing businesses, while bringing fun and vibrancy to the town centre,” she said. “I would like to thank Worthing businesses for their support; especially in agreeing to become a Business Improvement District back in 2007; then saying yes again in 2012. 2017 and 2022.

"I have loved running events such as the seafront planting competition, Birdman, the ice rink (before it was taken over commercially) and the Worthing Food and Drink Festival.

"There have been many challenges along the way but when I look back it will always be with a smile. I have been working with Kelly to ensure a seamless handover and I know she will be amazing bringing new ideas and creativity to Worthing Town Centre.”

Kelly, who has a history of working in the voluntary and community sectors, including NHS commissioning, said she has thoroughly enjoyed her first six weeks in her new role.

"They are some big, big boots to fill,” she said. “Sharon started it. It's her business, her child almost.

“She set this up and brought events to fruition and relationships she has with the businesses. She is great and I'm in awe of everything that she does. She will be sorely missed by the businesses.”

The BID team is completed by Steve Burt, business crime co-ordinator, town centre rangers Tanya Cherrett and Piers Culbitt and Lindsay Midali, events and markets co-ordinator.

Described by Kelly as unsung heroes, the BID team supports council staff and the police when a shop is burgled or if a building needs a touch of paint.

"With different councils, there are so many fingers in different places,” Kelly said. “It’s difficult to know who is responsible and it often gets passed around.

"That is often the frustration for members of the public. We as a team realise there is stuff we can deal with. Often you don't see what they do.

"We can focus on making the town look nice. Lindsay goes out and paints something and the level of interaction she has with the public is brilliant. Someone bought her a paint scraper and some gloves.

“We also have a presence in the town which is almost a deterrent. We are building a relationship with the business if they have concerns about crime of even a dodgy paving slab. We encourage shops to report as much as possible

“We have a team on the ground. They are accessible and are seeing things everyday.”

