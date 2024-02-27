BREAKING

A new ‘over 25s’ wine bar is preparing to open in Horsham town centre.
The new bar – known as D’Arcy’s – is on the site of the former Polygon cocktail bar in Piries Place.

A new premises license is currently being sought from Horsham District Council for D’Arcy’s Wine Bar which is planned to open from 12 noon until midnight during the week and from 10am – 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Organisers say they plan to stage live music nights every other Saturday.

Preparation works are taking place to open a new wine bar - D'Arcy's - in Piries Place, Horsham.

In a statement to the council, they say: “In general we aim to have a low density, low volume venue for couples and small groups to socialise.

"There is a food offering – not hot food or late night – so that we are attracting people that want to socialise rather than party and we will implement an over-25 entry policy with caution against larger groups of males.”

