A new Sainsbury’s ‘click and collect’ service has launched today (Monday) in a Sussex village.

Sainsbury’s is to open a new £1million ‘Neighbourhood Hub’ store in Henfield at premises previously occupied by Knight’s Budgens in the village High Street.

The new store is due to open in May but, meanwhile, a temporary click and collect service went live today (Monday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Slots are now available for customers to book every day via our Groceries Online website.

A former Budgen's store in Henfield is being transformed into a new Sainsbury's 'neighbourhood hub.' Meanwhile the supermarket chain has launched a 'click and collect' service in the village

“To book, customers simply need to log in to their Sainsbury’s Groceries Online account – or create one if they don’t already have one; click ‘Book a slot’ on the right hand side of the page, then click ‘Choose a location’ in the Click & Collect option,’ ‘Henfield Store’ should be the first option that comes up. “Customers can click on that to view available slots and book, before proceeding with their order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s says that its new Henfield Neighbourhood Hub will be “a food-led interpretation of our renowned supermarket offer, whose size sits between that of convenience stores and supermarkets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Once open, Sainsbury’s Henfield will provide customers with a fantastic range of great value, high quality branded and Sainsbury’s own-brand products.”