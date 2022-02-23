Horsham pub offers free beer to local women

Brewhouse & Kitchen in East Street is also offering to show local ladies the brewing process in action and to meet the brewer.

It’s all part of the pub’s plan to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

The full free day includes breakfast, learning how to brew, lunch, eight different beers and lots of samples throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “This experience is usually worth £85 per person.

“There are limited spaces for the full day so customers will need to book to secure their space.”

Meanwhile, the pub itself has just appointed a new manager - craft beer enthusiast Matt Tobin - to oversee the business.

“I discovered a real passion for craft beer. It started when I first discovered Sierra Nevada whilst working for Fullers,” he said.

Brewhouse and Kitchen was rated four and a half out of five from 342 reviews

He went on to visit a number of craft beer breweries in the USA “to see where the magic happens” - and ended up eventually founding his own microbrewery - Beer Hop Ltd - during the pandemic lockdown.

“I was unable to get the volumes required to make this project sustainable, so I started to look for a good fit that combined my love for hospitality and passion for great beer. Brewhouse & Kitchen is a perfect fit.”

He added: “The Horsham site is fantastic and what Brewhouse & Kitchen offer is something different to other establishments.

“It’s all about the experience and with a microbrewery onsite paired with Robin, our talented brewer who masterfully works the brewery whilst our guests sit, watch, and drink the beer that was made for them just a few feet away.

Matt Tobin, manager of Brewhouse & Kitchen in Horsham

“Guests are taken into our world of hops, brewing and beers to really experience what it is like to be a true crafter of the best drink in the world.”

Anyone who wants to join the pub’s brewery day on March 8 can book over the phone on 01403 788140 or pop into the pub itself.

