Hastings roadworks dismay - 'Neil Armstrong had a quicker commute'

A combination of gas main, telecoms and electricity works have led to big delays.

People have faced long queues getting in and out of town, especially along the A259 in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, where temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction with Filsham Road, due to roadworks.

Readers took to our Facebook page to voice their displeasure.

Liam Willis said: “Starting to think Neil Armstrong had a quicker commute.”

Clair Jempson added: “(It) took me ages to get from Bohemia Road to Battle last week. It's a case of don't travel in Hastings if you're in a hurry.”

Sue Paine said: “It took me over an hour to get from Robertsbridge to Lidl in Bohemia Road. All was fine until just before the bottom of Ebden’s Hill where there is a nose to tail slow crawl for the rest of the trip.”

Daniel Cox asked: “Why do the roadworks in the peak season on the coast and seafront? (From) October to March the place is dead. Seems not thought out at all really.”

David Johnson said: “Every road in or out of this town is shocking.”

Glenda Flatt said: “It’s a no-win situation. If the roads are bad, people complain, and when repairs are done, people complain.”

Roy James said: “Battle Road works are a joke, over a year and still not finished.”

Harry Mintern said: “Should be illegal to have so many all at once in close proximity.”

Emma Bartlett-Standivan added: “The whole of Hastings, Saint Leonards and the surrounding areas are a joke the A28 was closed from 9am to 5pm every day last week with a diversion around Hawkhurst.”

As well as the works in Bexhill Road, the following works are taking place:

- Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Carlisle Parade at Carlisle Parade.

- Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A21 Cambridge Road near Cornwallis Gardens.

- Road closed due to electricity work on St Michael's Place from A21 Cambridge Road to Dorset Place. Prospect Place is also closed.

- Road closed due to construction on Stockleigh Road both ways from Carisbrooke Road to Silchester Road

- Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Elphinstone Road near Laton Road.

- Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A2101 St Helen's Road near Buckshole Reservoir.

