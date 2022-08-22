700 new homes now completed on edge of Horsham ... with 400 more on the way

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is at Highwood Village off the A24 and developers Berkeley Homes say that the latest phase of new houses will be completed next year and in 2024.

The whole 1,100-house development is expected to be finished by spring 2027.

It is now 10 years since building first began at Highwood which is bordered by the River Arun and woodland.

More than 700 new homes have now been built at Highwood village on the edge of Horsham

And, as well as the 700 houses already constructed – ranging from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom houses – Berkeleys has also completed sports pitches, play areas, allotments and a BMX track.

Several cycle ways and footpaths have also been made and plans for a community centre and day-care nursery have been approved by Horsham District Council.

Berkeley Homes Southern sales and marketing director Ben Annetts said: “At Berkeley, we go beyond just building homes.

"Within each of our developments there is a key focus on place-making, building a community, and creating a good quality of life for all those who choose to live there.

Part of the Highwood village development which will eventually see 1,100 homes built in the area on the edge of Horsham

"This is why features such as play areas, the BMX track and village square are so important to deliver, as they add great value for the residents.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing all the milestones Highwood has achieved since it first began 10 years ago, and it has been incredible to witness the sense of community that has evolved in that time.

"Testament to the success of the development is the fact that many residents are choosing to move within the development, as well as encouraging family and friends to join them.”

Highwood’s pump track was opened in 2019 providing an off-road cycling circuit for cyclists of all ages.

A public art installation providing a focal point at the centre of a public square has been created by local sculptor Jon Edgar.

The sculpture includes references to local landmarks such as a medieval mill, as well as the river and native trees.