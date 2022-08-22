Major Horsham road to remain shut for level crossing upgrade
A major Horsham road is to remain shut to cars and pedestrians this bank holiday weekend while safety works are carried out to a level crossing.
Network Rail says that Parsonage Road level crossing – which was first shut on August 19 – will remain closed until August 29.
It is to enable rail engineers to replace a half barrier with a full barrier and install CCTV at the crossing.
An upgrade to Littlehaven level crossing was completed today (Monday August 22).
Alongside the crossing upgrades, work started this weekend (Saturday August 20) to replace one kilometre of track at Faygate.
Network Rail says this will continue on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28 and will mean that no trains can run via Horsham.
Replacement bus services are being put in place.
Network Rail’s Sussex route director Katie Frost said: “We’d like to thank local residents and motorists for their patience whilst we carry out the final stages of work to Parsonage Road level crossing.
“We’re very close to the final days and we’re looking forward to being able to put the level crossing back in use with the upgraded safety features.
“We’d like to remind those needing to travel to please plan ahead whether travelling by car or rail replacement bus service.”
Chris Fowler, Southern's customer services director, said: “These essential improvements are making the railway safer and more reliable for the local community and all our customers using this important route.
"Network Rail have worked closely with us to keep inconvenience to a minimum and, as always, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”