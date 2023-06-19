A new crackdown on the illegal dumping of rubbish is being made in Horsham.

As part of the West Sussex Waste Partnership, Horsham District Council has partnered with the Police and Crime Commissioner, Sussex Police, The Environment Agency and others, to highlight and reduce the problem of fly-tipping, promoting a ‘SCRAP fly-tipping’ campaign.

The council is also helping local residents and businesses to avoid unknowingly contributing to fly-tipping within the district. A spokesperson said: “If your waste is found dumped, even if someone else has dumped it, it’s you who could be held responsible and fined.

“Every business in the UK that produces waste has a legal duty of care to manage it properly until it is recycled or disposed of. This means that businesses and residents must always use a registered waste carrier to carry their waste as well as keeping the correct paperwork for at least two years.

“If you have a business that transports, buys, or sells waste of any kind, you must have a valid waste carriers license. These can be obtained online through the GOV.UK website. Businesses that do not comply face the risk of an unlimited fine.”

The SCRAP campaign urges people to suspect all waste carriers and don't let them take your rubbish until they provide proof of registration and note their vehicle's registration plate; check that a waste carrier is registered on the Environment Agency's website; refuse any unexpected offers to have your rubbish taken away; ask how your rubbish will be disposed of and seek evidence of it; obtain paperwork – a proper invoice, waste transfer note or receipt, including a description of the waste being removed and the waste carrier’s contact details.

Councillor Jay Mercer, Horsham District Council cabinet member for environmental health said: “Fly-tipping is not just unsightly and illegal, it damages the environment, poses a threat to humans and wildlife and its clearance comes at a high cost to taxpayers and private landowners.

“It also undermines legitimate waste businesses. Working with this partnership enables us to make real progress in discouraging fly-tipping and protecting residents from rogue traders.