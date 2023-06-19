A Sussex pub which closed suddenly earlier this year has announced it is to reopen soon.

Locals were shocked when The Bear in Market Square, Horsham – which had been in business for more than 100 years – shut suddenly in February.

Landlords said they had made the decision to close ‘with exceptionally heavy hearts’ after facing rising costs.

But now the pub has announced it will reopen in July.

In a message on social media, the pub states: “Exciting News! The Bear is reopening in July! Get ready for a premium drinking experience like no other, with an impressive selection of craft beer, wine, cocktails, and so much more!”