Sussex pub which shut suddenly announces reopening 'soon'

A Sussex pub which closed suddenly earlier this year has announced it is to reopen soon.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

Locals were shocked when The Bear in Market Square, Horsham – which had been in business for more than 100 years – shut suddenly in February.

Landlords said they had made the decision to close ‘with exceptionally heavy hearts’ after facing rising costs.

But now the pub has announced it will reopen in July.

The pub shut suddenly in February but now says it will reopen in JulyThe pub shut suddenly in February but now says it will reopen in July
In a message on social media, the pub states: “Exciting News! The Bear is reopening in July! Get ready for a premium drinking experience like no other, with an impressive selection of craft beer, wine, cocktails, and so much more!”

It adds: “The Bear is poised to become the go-to spot for discerning drinkers in Horsham. Prepare yourself for an extraordinary experience, filled with amazing beverages, warm camaraderie, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait to raise a glass with you soon!”

