New shop prepares to open in Horsham residential road
A new shop is preparing to open in a Horsham residential road.
Plans are being put forward to open a Londis convenience store in Trafalgar Road, Horsham.
A licence to sell alcohol on the premises is currently being sought from Horsham District Council.
It is proposed to open the shop on the former site of the curtain and fabric shop CMD Interiors.