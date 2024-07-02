Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new shop is preparing to open in a Horsham residential road.

Plans are being put forward to open a Londis convenience store in Trafalgar Road, Horsham.

A licence to sell alcohol on the premises is currently being sought from Horsham District Council.

