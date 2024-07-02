Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Horsham have issued a new public appeal following 30 arrests made across the district.

They are urging anyone who has witnessed a crime, or who has any information about a crime, to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “During the month of June, there were 30 arrests made across the Horsham area for offences including assault, theft and public order.

“Public reporting is vital to our work and plays an important role in helping to achieve these results.

