Police issue new appeal after 30 arrests in Horsham
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Horsham have issued a new public appeal following 30 arrests made across the district.
They are urging anyone who has witnessed a crime, or who has any information about a crime, to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “During the month of June, there were 30 arrests made across the Horsham area for offences including assault, theft and public order.
“Public reporting is vital to our work and plays an important role in helping to achieve these results.
“Please continue to call in should you witness, have information about or become a victim of crime either via 101 or by using our online form: http://spkl.io/618547RfB Always dial 999 in an emergency.