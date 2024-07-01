Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new shake-up of schools is being proposed in West Sussex.

The Bohunt Education Trust wants to unite Steyning Grammar School’s three teaching sites into a single campus at Shooting Field in Steyning.

It follows the school’s selection for the Department for Education’s school rebuilding programme. It would mean relocating the school’s ‘Key Stage 3’ site – for Years 7, 8 and 9, at Rock Road, Storrington and The Towers site at Upper Beeding on completion of rebuilding the main school site at Shooting Field.

Parents and the local community are currently being consulted about the scheme.

Steyning Grammar School has been accepted by the Department for Education's school rebuilding programme

A spokesperson for Steyning Grammar School said: “Our proposal aims to unite the school’s three teaching sites into a single, modern campus at Shooting Field, Steyning, thus significantly improving facilities, enhancing educational opportunities and creating a more sustainable and efficient learning environment for all our students.

"The proposed changes would not take effect until at least 2028 and we are currently seeking community feedback through a consultation process which will end on July 24 2024.”

A spokesperson for Bohunt Education Trust said: “This is a transformative opportunity to enhance Steyning Grammar School’s educational provision.

"The proposed changes will allow ample time for planning and community engagement, which is incredibly important to us.

“We encourage the whole school community to participate in the consultation process, which runs until July 24, to help shape the future of Steyning Grammar School.”