More roadworks misery for drivers in Worthing
Ongoing roadworks on Worthing seafront are causing delays for drivers.
The Southern Gas Networks works, which began last week, have seen temporary traffic lights installed on Brighton Road, just east of Splashpoint. It is causing tailbacks, with the works not scheduled to finish until January 18.
It comes as more gas works started on the A24 Broadwater Road yesterday, with delays there likely to last for months.
The gas main renewal work there is being completed in three phases, with lane and road closures during each one.