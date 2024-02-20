New West Sussex B&M store to open tomorrow – and popular Love Island star will cut the ribbon
Former Love Island star and Worthing local Amy Hart will officially open the store at 8am. Amy, who has gone on to become a social media influencer, podcaster and TV presenter, is helping to support the shop’s chosen charity, Turning Tides.
Turning Tides is one of the biggest providers of services for single homeless people in West Sussex.
The store’s colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think ‘truly deserves some VIP treatment’ for the work they do for the local community. They chose Turning Tides.
B&M will open in the Guildbourne Centre, in the unit formerly occupied by Wilko. Wilko closed in October last year, and since then has been renovated ready for the national discount brand to move in.
Speaking last month, a spokesman for the firm said: “In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M are thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new store on Guildbourne Centre, Worthing. The launch of the new store will create 75 jobs for local people.
"The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Wilko store which provides a space of 20,968sqft. which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday 21st of February.
“Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.”