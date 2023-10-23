BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

New wine store opens in South Downs

A new wine store has opened in a South Downs town.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chanctonbury Wines opened for business in Steyning High Street on Thursday (October 19).

The shop – owned by Rob and Beth Maynard – offers a ‘global selection of exceptional wines, beers and deli goods.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has an open airy feel, says Rob: “A good space for casual browsing and a broad selection from daily drinkers to rare bottles, there’s plenty to get stuck into.”

Most Popular
Chanctonbury Wines has opened in High Street, SteyningChanctonbury Wines has opened in High Street, Steyning
Chanctonbury Wines has opened in High Street, Steyning

Rob, who has worked in restaurants for many years, is also a partner in Hove’s multiple award winning Wild Flor, one of the country’s best restaurants for wine drinkers and personal accolades include being featured in Harper’s Wine & Spirits Top 30 under 30 this year.

Have you read? Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites cause public puzzlement across Horsham

Comedian Terry Alderton to headline new stand up show at Horsham pub

He added: “Chanctonbury Wines is an opportunity to bring something great to the town we have grown up in and around, and have spent so much of our lives.

"We’re immensely excited to see where it goes.”

Related topics:South DownsHove