New wine store opens in South Downs
Chanctonbury Wines opened for business in Steyning High Street on Thursday (October 19).
The shop – owned by Rob and Beth Maynard – offers a ‘global selection of exceptional wines, beers and deli goods.’
It has an open airy feel, says Rob: “A good space for casual browsing and a broad selection from daily drinkers to rare bottles, there’s plenty to get stuck into.”
Rob, who has worked in restaurants for many years, is also a partner in Hove’s multiple award winning Wild Flor, one of the country’s best restaurants for wine drinkers and personal accolades include being featured in Harper’s Wine & Spirits Top 30 under 30 this year.
He added: “Chanctonbury Wines is an opportunity to bring something great to the town we have grown up in and around, and have spent so much of our lives.
"We’re immensely excited to see where it goes.”