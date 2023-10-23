A new wine store has opened in a South Downs town.

Chanctonbury Wines opened for business in Steyning High Street on Thursday (October 19).

The shop – owned by Rob and Beth Maynard – offers a ‘global selection of exceptional wines, beers and deli goods.’

It has an open airy feel, says Rob: “A good space for casual browsing and a broad selection from daily drinkers to rare bottles, there’s plenty to get stuck into.”

Rob, who has worked in restaurants for many years, is also a partner in Hove’s multiple award winning Wild Flor, one of the country’s best restaurants for wine drinkers and personal accolades include being featured in Harper’s Wine & Spirits Top 30 under 30 this year.

He added: “Chanctonbury Wines is an opportunity to bring something great to the town we have grown up in and around, and have spent so much of our lives.