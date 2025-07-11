A family business in Worthing has cited persistent disruption in the town centre as the main reason for its planned, permanent closure.

The Fabric Shop Ltd is set to close its store in Worthing’s Chapel Road, as well as the smaller shop in Church Walk, Burgess Hill.

Established in 1994, the family-run independent retailer sells dressmaking and craft fabrics, knitting yarns, haberdashery and sewing patterns and crafts. It also houses ‘one of Sussex's largest curtain gallery’, which ‘stocks all major brands’.

Rose and Peter Muzio, who have owned the business for more than 30 years, said: “It is with great sadness that we are having to close our stores.

"We would like to sincerely thank all our lovely staff and customers and we really fear for the future of Worthing town centre.”

The business said one reason for the closure was the ‘continuing increases to our overheads’ and ‘reduced support for business rates’.

However, the main cause, they say, is the ‘unrelenting disruption’ in the town centre – ‘generally but particularly to the Chapel Road and High Street areas’.

“This has caused a drastic reduction in customer numbers,” the ‘really upset’ owners added.

"Due to this and our huge reduction in turnover over the last nine months means our business is unsustainable.

“In our experience, once customers avoid an area due to disruption they do not easily return.”

Developer Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

But traders are concerned the disruption is affecting their business, with the Worthing Small Traders group drawing up a list of demands.

Hemiko gave an update, last week, on its summer schedule for the Worthing Heat Network, as disruption on the roads continues in the town centre.

The developer had initially hoped to avoid roadworks over the school summer holidays and had re-sequenced the building programme to allow for the gap.

Charlotte Owen, growth director at the Worthing Heat Network, said: "To keep Worthing moving throughout the school holidays, highways work on main roads are being limited to one location at a time, across just two locations."

Frustrated town centre businesses have reacted with 'extreme disappointment' to news the Worthing Heat Network build will continue through the crucial summer period.

Mr and Mrs Muzio said: “We are bewildered that Worthing Borough Council could not foresee the scale of disruption to local businesses and the community at large and still don't seem to.

“As long standing Worthing residents we are sad to see the decline of the town generally.

“We feel that sadly there is no pride left in our town.”

A closing down sale is now ongoing at The Fabric Shop Ltd, with customers offered 20 per cent off everything in both stores.

This includes fabrics, yarn, craft, soft furnishings and haberdashery.

A social media post, announcing the closure, read: “We are so sad to be sharing this news with you. After more than 30 years as a family business we are closing our doors.

“We would like to send heartfelt thanks to all of our customers past and present for your custom, support and creativity over the years.

“We hope that we may get to see some of our customers in the coming days.”

There is no confirmed closing date, at this point, but the business will continue trading whilst stock is available.

Developer Hemiko declined to comment when approached. Worthing Borough Council has also been contacted for a statement.