Eastbourne festival is cancelled for 2022

Eastbourne Lammas Festival includes a variety of entertainment including music and dance to celebrate the festival of Lammas – harvest.

Normally the festival goes ahead in Western Lawns and supports the RNLI.

This year it was supposed to be on July 23-24 but organisers have now announced it will not go ahead.

Lammas Festival July 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A post from the festival Facebook page said, “Very sad news. Eastbourne residents will have seen the huge big wheel on the Western Lawns. We have been trying to find a way to work around this but have finally agreed that the loss of space, logistical challenges and potential safety and insurance issues make the festival untenable, except as a massively scaled-down and substandard event which I don't think anyone wants to see. Therefore there will be no Lammas 2022."

Traders will be contacted and receive full refunds.

In terms of moving forward, the post said, “The council say that the wheel will be a recurring feature on the Lawns so this marks the end of the Eastbourne Lammas Festival as we have known it. Nobody is more disappointed than we are (particularly as we have already paid deposits for our pricier outlays). We had hoped to stage a better-than-ever festival after so many cancellations but it is not to be.

"The wheel is a popular attraction and we wish it well but its siting is unfortunate.”

A council spokesperson confirmed the wheel is a recurring feature.

Organisers are now looking for an alternative venue for an event in 2023.