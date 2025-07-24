Opening date for new Worthing Burger King revealed – and there's not long to wait
A poster outside the new location, at the BP service station in Brighton Road, Worthing, says it will open for the first time on August 7.
It was revealed in September last year that the petrol station site would get a branch of the popular fast food chain. The BP service station is already home to a Pret a Manger, which opened in June of last year.
Owners of the petrol station Motor Fuel Group (MFG), had previously had plans approved to extend the existing sales building to accommodate a new 'food-to-go', including a drive-thru, the removal of car wash, the provision of two jet washes and relocated car care bay, reconfiguration of car parking, a new bin store and associated works.
Worthing has had a Burger King restaurant before. It was located in Montague Street in the town centre, where Nationwide is now based. It closed down in the 1980s and the town has not had a branch since.
