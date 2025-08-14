People queue in their hundreds to visit IKEA's first Sussex store on opening day - Photo gallery

People have been pictured queuing in their hundreds to visit IKEA's brand new store Brighton’s Churchill Square shopping centre on opening day (Thursday, August 14).

IKEA’s first store in Sussex opened – in the former Debenhams unit – at 10am. The first customer arrived at 5.45am.

The highly anticipated event kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by councillor Amanda Grimshaw BEM, alongside the store’s 150-strong team of co-workers.

IKEA co-workers celebrated the store opening with the first customers, while a number of surprises awaited customers in-store, including live music, food and mocktail sampling. Click here to find out more.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, Meeting Place manager at Churchill Square, said: “To my fellow Brightonians, you've been wanting an IKEA store for many, many years. It's now here. So come down on Thursday, come and see this amazing store and really enjoy the experience.”

Market manager Karina Gilpin said the sore has been designed ‘with the city at its heart’.

She told Sussex World: “When you look at the city, it's so unique and creative and vibrant, so we're super happy to be a part of the community and the neighbourhood.

"Prior to that, customers were having to go to Croydon and Southampton, so bringing IKEA to the centre of the city as a part of Churchill Square is absolutely amazing and we're super happy to be here.

“Talk about creativity, talk about authenticity – just being your authentic self and the vibrancy of the city.

“It's so lively and that's first and foremost for us being here, but also just the accessibility of being right in the centre of the city. Brightonians love to interact with the IKEA brand and just bringing it closer so they don't have to travel so far out in order to interact with the brand has been quite pivotal in opening in Brighton.”

The company bought the mall in 2023 for an estimated £145 million.

The store is unique as it was co-created by local people – including ceramicists Adam Johnson and Dan Mackey.

The new store offers a wide range of home furnishings and smaller items for immediate takeaway, with access to the full IKEA range via home delivery or collection.

With second-hand finds available, customers can also get expert planning services for kitchens and bedroom storage.

Also in the store is a 100-seater ‘Swedish Deli’ where customers can enjoy IKEA’s signature meatballs and plantballs with sea views. There will even be fish and chips on the menu.

So how did we get here?

IKEA had originally planned to open a store in Lancing.

The plan had been part of a £170 million development led by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Plans for 600 new homes and the IKEA store at New Monks Farm, off the A27 at Lancing, were approved by Adur District Council’s planning committee in October, 2018 – 18 months after they were first announced.

In 2021, IKEA announced it would no longer progress with the planned development at New Monks Farm, off the A27 at Lancing, and intended to sell the land.

The retailer chose the site in New Monks Farm in 2016 but said that much had changed since then.

A spokesman for IKEA said the retail market had evolved considerably and customer shopping habits were changing fast – not only because of increasing urbanisation and the development of new technologies – but also due to more and more people shopping online, a trend which accelerated over the previous 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

But could the Swedish flatpack giant revisit plans to open a store in West Sussex?

We asked that question of market manager Karina at the brand new store in Brighton, ahead of its official opening.

"Well, right now, this is the main focus to get IKEA Brighton open and ready for Brightonians to interact with the brand in that sense,” Karina said.

"When it comes to the property that we have in Lancing, I know that we are in talks with the local council to say, ‘what would be the right partner to have and acquire that land?”

To see a photo gallery, showing what is on offer in the new store, visit: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/ikea-officially-opens-for-the-first-time-in-sussex-with-extra-special-surprise-for-select-few-customers-take-a-look-inside-brand-new-store-5271408

