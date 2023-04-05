A pizza restaurant looks set to replace Kenny Tutt’s Bayside Social on Worthing seafront.

The 2018 winner of MasterChef announced this week that his seaside restaurant – which received a ‘stamp of approval’ from renowned critic Jay Rayner – is set to close after less than two years on Worthing beach. Click here to read our exclusive interview with the restaurateur.

It has since been reported on social media that local food company, Perch, will be opening a new pizza restaurant to replace Bayside Social.

SussexWorld understand that Perch Pizza would be open for breakfast, as well as serving up freshly cooked pizza in the evening to eat-in or takeaway.

The outside seating area of Bayside Social has a stunning view of Worthing beach

Perch currently has three venues, including on Worthing Pier and Lancing seafront.

Perch is yet to confirm the news but an announcement is expected next week.

What is Perch?

According to its website, Perch was founded in August 2015 when it opened its Lancing restaurant.

Perch currently has three venues, including on Worthing Pier (pictured)

"Since then we have opened another venue in Eastbourne in March 2020 and have completed a full renovation of the Southern Pavilion building at the end of Worthing Pier which opened in April 2022,” a website posting reads.

"Whether you join us for breakfast, lunch or dinner our aim is to consistently provide customers with impeccable service, to have them leave our restaurant impressed and excited to come back again.”

The restaurant chain said its teams strive to ‘serve exceptional food’ from breakfast through to dinner – including a ‘quality selection of vegan and vegetarian’.

Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.