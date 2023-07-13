NationalWorldTV
Plans for major coffee shop's return go cold

Plans for a major coffee chain’s return to Chichester city centre appear to have gone cold.
By Joe Stack
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:12 BST

Pret A Manger’s East Street shop closed down in 2020 at the height of the pandemic with the company citing a lack of financial viability. Two years later plans appeared for Pret to return to the street and the district council gave the coffee chain the green light to open in the former Gerry Weber store.

Then in May the company began advertising for range of job roles from front-of-house to management roles.

A couple of months on and the roles seem to have disappeared, and there have been no rumblings behind the long-vacant shopfront at Gerry Weber.

A view looking towards the Market Cross along East Street, Chichester. Picture taken by Kate Shemilt for Sussex World.A view looking towards the Market Cross along East Street, Chichester. Picture taken by Kate Shemilt for Sussex World.
A view looking towards the Market Cross along East Street, Chichester. Picture taken by Kate Shemilt for Sussex World.

Have the plans for a return to the city centre fallen flat?

Pret A Manger has been approached for more information.

