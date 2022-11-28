Fresh concerns are being raised over risks to people in Horsham because of ‘inadequate’ health services.

The district has seen thousands of extra people moving to the area following ‘colossal development’ – and there is a call for urgent improvements.

It comes from Horsham Councillor Christine Costin. “Horsham and its immediate neighbours have seen colossal development over many years,” she said. “Health infrastructure has not kept pace.

"Provision for thousands of additional residents is now not adequate. Doctor's surgeries are over subscribed, there are not enough doctors and other clinicians to provide treatment when it is needed.

The nearest A&E Departments to Horsham are at Redhill and Worthing

"The risks are high, delayed ambulance attendance and overwhelmed emergency and maternity hospitals that are under pressure – and are also dramatically overwhelmed – plus being a considerable distance away. Improvements in provision are urgently needed.”

Christine, who said she was speaking in a personal capacity, added: “Too often getting treatment is a gamble involving luck. All communities deserve to feel confident and safe.” And she continued: “Massive developments, over many years in and around Horsham Town, have caused an influx of thousands of residents. Infrastructure has lacked far far behind.”

She said the current situation was inflamed because of a lack of long term planning to meet demand. “Sadly the NHS has been neglected and its staff struggle on without enough doctors, paramedics, surgeons, nurses, care workers, GPs, associated workers and specialised equipment,” she said.

"It was in a mess before the pandemic. In areas like Horsham the population has exploded without adequate local provision being made for them. I have nothing but praise for the NHS but the signs are there that much more attention should be given to it.

"The risks are growing. Those who are rich can jump the queue and go private but unfortunately it does not solve the genuine problems for everyone else.

“I want to be certain that whoever they are, that no one suffers from not getting the proper treatment they need.”

She said she did not blame those working in the NHS . “They really do work extremely hard.”