A Steyning couple are living the dream on a three-year sailing adventure of a lifetime to the other side of the world.

Kate and Bill Gover left their home in Steyning back in 2019 and are now in New Zealand after sailing a lengthy journey via Shoreham, Spain, the Panama Canal, Fiji and French Polynesia.

And they have faced a number of hazards along the way – including having their kayak eaten by sharks.

Kate, 53, described the special moment when they reached New Zealand. “Stepping onto New Zealand soil knowing that we’d sailed here, under our own steam was pretty damn special and incredibly emotional.”

Steyning couple Bill and Kate Gover are on a three-year sailing adventure to the other side of the world

She and Bill, 58, first decided to make the mammoth journey after discussing it for some time. “We both love sailing and after Bill took part in the Fastnet Race in 2011 on the oldest boat in the race that had previously sailed to New Zealand, the seed was planted.

"The more we talked about it, the more we believed that we could do it.”

And now they’ve proved it. And it’s all been remakably different from their life in Steyning – Kate used to run Kate’s Cookhouse, making and selling pies at the Steyning and Shoreham Farmers Markets while Bill worked on bespoke carpentry projects.

Adventures began in earnest from the start of their trip: “As we exited the Panama Canal we went into immediate lockdown,” said Kate. “We had to remain on the boat for three months, it was illegal to go ashore, humidity was at 95 per cent but we couldn’t swim as the sea was teeming with jellyfish.”

Kate on board their sailing boat en route to New Zealand

Kate says of other memorable moments: “Our only mode of transport ashore was our trusty inflatable kayak, until on the remote Pacific Island of Nuku Hiva in French Polynesia, the sharks ate it.

"We have dived in some of the best dive sites in the world that have been truly spectacular and heart stopping: from ancient coral gardens to walls of sharks.”

Another of their highlights has been meeting new people along the way. “Being invited into the homes of complete strangers in the remotest of Pacific Islands and being made to feel like family: eating, fishing and working with them has been both a privilege and incredibly humbling. This will stay in our hearts forever.”

Bill weaving pandanas leaves on Matacawa Island, Fiji

The couple’s family were a little surprised when they were first told of plans for the marathon sailing trip. “To be honest, I think they thought we’re slightly crazy but they’re also very proud and fully support us, a wee bit jealous at times too,” said Kate.

But they have also been able to share some of the adventure. Tom’s daughter Lucy and her husband Tom joined Bill and Kate in Grenada for a holiday at the beginning of 2020, and other daughter Emma went over to Fiji this summer for a month.

Bill and Kate are not yet sure when their adventure will end. “Our intention is to return to the Pacific next year to sail to Tonga, Fiji because we love it, then onward to Australia.

