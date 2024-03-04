Plans for shipping containers on Horsham car boot sale site
A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to site two 20ft containers on the land at Tower Road, alongside two other containers already there.
Organisers say the extra shipping containers are needed to store tables and chairs and that those containers already there ‘tend to be full.’ They would be placed on an existing hardcore base.
The land is part of a district earmarked as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but agents for Horsham Car Boot – Fluid Planning – in a statement to the council say that the shipping containers would not impact on that.
"The applicant has a flourishing local busines in the AONB as a car boot sale,” the say. The site is off the A264 at Faygate roundabout.
“The overall level on impact on the setting of the AONB by reason of positioning, adjacent A-road development, and the small scale of the proposal ensures these two shipping containers do not conflict with the objectives of the AONB. There is no conflict with the objective of the AONB resultant from this development.”
They add: “The principle of a car boot sale is accepted, it must surely be accepted that the design and appearance of these two shipping containers, forming a group of four,do not conflict with the AONB, local and national policy and will not detract from the overall setting of the site.”