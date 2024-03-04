Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The extension – incorporating a former allotment site next to the cemetery – will accommodate an extra 500 burial plots and around 500 ashes burial plots.

Horsham District Council’s cemetery team is hosting an open afternoon on Saturday March 23 from 12noon to 3pm where members of the public are invited to go along for an opportunity to search the cemetery archives and tour the grounds. Refreshments will be served. People are being asked to confirm their attendance by emailing [email protected]

The cemetery – situated off the Guildford Road in Horsham – has been the principal cemetery for the town since opening in 1900.

Horsham District Council leader David Skipp with parks operation managin Sorin Caraiman at the newly-extended Hills Cemetery in Guildford Road