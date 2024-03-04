BREAKING

Work finishes on Horsham cemetery extension

Work on creating an extension to Hills Cemetery in Horsham has now been completed.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:31 GMT
The extension – incorporating a former allotment site next to the cemetery – will accommodate an extra 500 burial plots and around 500 ashes burial plots.

Horsham District Council’s cemetery team is hosting an open afternoon on Saturday March 23 from 12noon to 3pm where members of the public are invited to go along for an opportunity to search the cemetery archives and tour the grounds. Refreshments will be served. People are being asked to confirm their attendance by emailing [email protected]

The cemetery – situated off the Guildford Road in Horsham – has been the principal cemetery for the town since opening in 1900.

Horsham District Council leader David Skipp with parks operation managin Sorin Caraiman at the newly-extended Hills Cemetery in Guildford Road
Horsham District Council leader David Skipp with parks operation managin Sorin Caraiman at the newly-extended Hills Cemetery in Guildford Road

The extension also includes a new hard surface road, connecting to the existing cemetery road network and the installation of a hard surface pedestrian path in keeping with the overall layout of the cemetery.

