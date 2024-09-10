Plans are being put forward to convert a former South Downs village bank into a Domino’s takeaway pizza eatery.

Domino’s is currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to open the takeaway on the site of the former Barclays Bank building in Old Mill Square in Storrington.

The bank shut in January 2022 and the premises have been left empty ever since.

Agents for Domino’s, say in a statement to the council, that permission is in place for conversion of the first floor offices to residential apartments but add: “It is not known whether this has been implemented, but the application is made on the basis that the first floor is in residential use.”

If permission is granted, Domino’s say they plan to open between 11am-11pm daily and that the business would ‘generate a number of full-time and part-time employment opportunities. The majority of employees will be sourced locally.’