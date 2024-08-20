Plans to open new Sainsbury's store in Horsham move step forward
Plans to open a new Sainsbury’s store in Horsham are moving a step further forward.
Sainsbury’s Supermarkets have lodged an application with Horsham District Council for permission to erect an illuminated sign, and two non-illuminated signs, at the former Horsham Car Centre site in Crawley Road.
It follows a recent decision by a planning inspector to overturn a refusal by the district council for planning permission for a new Sainsbury’s Local store on the site.
An application to change the use of the former car centre showroom site was turned down by the council in January last year, despite a recommendation by planning officers to grant approval.
