Plans to open a new Sainsbury’s store in Horsham are moving a step further forward.

Sainsbury’s Supermarkets have lodged an application with Horsham District Council for permission to erect an illuminated sign, and two non-illuminated signs, at the former Horsham Car Centre site in Crawley Road.

It follows a recent decision by a planning inspector to overturn a refusal by the district council for planning permission for a new Sainsbury’s Local store on the site.

Site of a former car showroom in Crawley Road, Horsham, where Sainsbury's plan to open a new store

An application to change the use of the former car centre showroom site was turned down by the council in January last year, despite a recommendation by planning officers to grant approval.