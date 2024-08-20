Plans to open new Sainsbury's store in Horsham move step forward

By Sarah Page
Published 20th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Plans to open a new Sainsbury’s store in Horsham are moving a step further forward.

Sainsbury’s Supermarkets have lodged an application with Horsham District Council for permission to erect an illuminated sign, and two non-illuminated signs, at the former Horsham Car Centre site in Crawley Road.

It follows a recent decision by a planning inspector to overturn a refusal by the district council for planning permission for a new Sainsbury’s Local store on the site.

Have you read? Boy, 12, died crossing busy Crawley road because ‘underpass was flooded’, inquest hears

Site of a former car showroom in Crawley Road, Horsham, where Sainsbury's plan to open a new storeSite of a former car showroom in Crawley Road, Horsham, where Sainsbury's plan to open a new store
Site of a former car showroom in Crawley Road, Horsham, where Sainsbury's plan to open a new store

Plans for new housing on agricultural land near Horsham

An application to change the use of the former car centre showroom site was turned down by the council in January last year, despite a recommendation by planning officers to grant approval.

Related topics:Horsham District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.