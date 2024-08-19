Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are being outlined to build new houses on agricultural land near Horsham.

Planning permission is being sought to build the properties – three four-bedroom homes – north of the A281 at Bucks Green Pig Farm in Rudgwick.

Although the site is currently designated for agricultural use, agents for the owner of the land, who bought it in 1993, say in a statement to the council: “It was not being used as agricultural land at that time, nor had it been for some while before. Whether it ever was is not known.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They add: “The only possible agricultural use that might be commercially viable is chicken farming or glass house production of some kind. Either would require agricultural buildings within keeping with the immediate surrounds and accommodation for at least one worker to be on site for security.”

Proposals are being put forward to build new homes on agricultural land near Horsham

The current landowner attempted to use the land for pig production, but neighbours complained and Horsham District Council objected to various aspects of the project, including the siting of a caravan needed for hygiene purposes for the employed pigman. With no pigman on site, the livestock use could not be continued.

"The site has not been used for anything since the closure of the pig business,” say the agents, adding that now the land is overgrown with weeds and waste. “Quite simply it is a wasting eyesore contributing to nothing and not capable of supporting the designated planning use.

"It is of no benefit to local residents, businesses, Horsham District Council or the amenity of the area.”

The landowner is proposing to build the detached family homes each with a double garage, bicycle store and garden.