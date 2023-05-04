Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans to turn part of West Sussex bakery into one-bed flat

A West Sussex bakery is planning to turn the rear of its premises into a one-bedroom flat.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 4th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:28 BST

Truffles bakery – situated in Henfield High Street – is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to change the use of part of its building currently used as a seating and storage area.

Planning consultants Lewis and Co, in a statement to the council, say that it is planned to convert the rear of the bakery into a flat with an open plan kitchen/diner, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

They say no changes would be made to the front of the bakery which is within Henfield Conservation Area.

It is not planned to change the front of the bakery in Henfield High Street
It is not planned to change the front of the bakery in Henfield High Street

They state: “The rear of the bakery is currently used for seating. However, this is underutilised, with the bakery shop proving far more popular. The proposed change of use would therefore contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

They add: “The proposal will still maintain the historic shopfront, with no alterations proposed.”

