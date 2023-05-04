Pubs in and around Horsham are getting ready to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend.

The Stout House in Horsham’s Carfax is promising ‘a right royal knees up’ on Saturday night (May 6) with ‘the brilliant Doubting Thomas rocking it out from 9pm till late.’

The Lintot pub in Southwater is inviting people to ‘come and watch’ the King’s coronation on Saturday morning when the pub will open at 10am with complimentary tea, coffee and ‘nick nacks’ on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anchor Hotel in Market Square, Horsham, says it will be showing the coronation live ‘So come and celebrate with your fave British dishes with a twist and raise a glass of Pimms to the new King.’

Pubs in and around Horsham are getting ready for 'a right royal knees up' this weekend

The Shelley Arms at Broadbridge Heath will be holding its coronation celebrations on Monday (May 8). It says: “We have live music from Paul Stanworth at 2pm and Stuart Brand at 4pm. We also have children's entertainer Marky Wild performing from 3pm. Weather permitting we will be outside!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tipsy Fox at Southwater is offering a coronation special with children eating for £1 for every paying adult meal all weekend. It promises ‘delicious food all weekend’ and bouncy castles for the kids.

Brewhouse & Kitchen in East Street, Horsham, promises ‘a right royal weekender.’ It says: “Feel like royalty as we take you through coronation weekend with Gin tastings from 2pm on Friday, with a DJ kicking your long weekend off from 9pm.

“We’re opening early for screening of the King’s coronation on the Saturday, with our DJ livening up your evening from 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunday join us for the great British roast, board games and bloody Mary’s, with our DJ playing the best of British from 10pm.

“Monday we have an open brew day, our brewer will be brewing away and will be available for questions, viewings and beer tastings throughout his brew day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Man at Partridge Green will be closed for lunch on Saturday (May 6) so that staff can join in the celebrations but will be back open in the evening serving coronation-themed specials.

On Sunday it promises ‘A Right Royal Coronation Traditional Sunday Roast’ and will also be serving coronation-themed specials. They will also be available for lunch on Monday from 12 noon with last orders at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Onslow Arms at Loxwood is celebrating the coronation by offering a pint of Badger Best for the price it was in 1948 – the year of King Charles’s birth.