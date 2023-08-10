Plans are being drawn up to open a new art shop in Horsham town centre.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the frontage of a store in West Street.

The store – at 18 West Street – is currently occupied by outdoor specialists Millets who have had ‘Closing Down’ notices in their windows for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals are being drawn up for Clarenden Fine Art to move into the premises.

Clarenden Fine Art has unveiled plans to move into the Millets shop in West Street, Horsham

Approval is also being sought from the council for new internal signage at the premises.