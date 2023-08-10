Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the frontage of a store in West Street.
The store – at 18 West Street – is currently occupied by outdoor specialists Millets who have had ‘Closing Down’ notices in their windows for some time.
Proposals are being drawn up for Clarenden Fine Art to move into the premises.
Approval is also being sought from the council for new internal signage at the premises.
Clarendon Fine Art on its website states: ‘Find the perfect original paintings, fine art prints and more from the largest selection of original art in the UK.’