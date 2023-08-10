BREAKING
Plans unveiled for new art shop in Horsham town centre

Plans are being drawn up to open a new art shop in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to change the frontage of a store in West Street.

The store – at 18 West Street – is currently occupied by outdoor specialists Millets who have had ‘Closing Down’ notices in their windows for some time.

Proposals are being drawn up for Clarenden Fine Art to move into the premises.

Clarenden Fine Art has unveiled plans to move into the Millets shop in West Street, Horsham

Approval is also being sought from the council for new internal signage at the premises.

Clarendon Fine Art on its website states: ‘Find the perfect original paintings, fine art prints and more from the largest selection of original art in the UK.’

