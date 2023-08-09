'No clear solution' to reopening major Sussex road following landslide

Traffic disruption on a major Sussex road which has been going on for months is likely to continue for some time yet.

West Sussex County Council says there is ‘no clear solution’ to reopening the A29 at Pulborough which was shut to traffic following a landslide in December.

The road was reopened to single-lane traffic, controlled by lights, in April. But the council says it cannot reopen the road fully until legal wrangles over the situation are sorted out.

A spokesperson said this week: “The county council fully understands its responsibility to secure the safe reopening of the full route of the A29 at Pulborough following the landslide.

The A29 at Pulborough reopened to single-lane traffic in April after being shored up with concrete following a landslide in December. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We are unable to fully reopen this section of the road due to ongoing danger posed by the unstable nature of the steep embankments on either side. The embankments are in private ownership and the council does not have legal rights to enter or carry out work required on this private land.

"The most common and quickest solution is to secure the permission of the landowners through a licence, with the council agreeing to meet the costs and carry any liabilities associated with the work. Officers from the council have been working very hard to secure the agreement of the two landowners but this unfortunately has not been successful.

“As an agreement has not be secured, other legal options have been considered however they all require the use of the courts.”

In March, the council issued notices to the landowners which required them to carry out the works but the landowners have appealed and a court hearing is to be held, although no date has yet been fixed, says the council.

The spokesperson added: “The notices cannot take effect until the appeal has been heard and determined by the court.

“As the situation is no closer to a clear resolution, the council is also considering other court routes to enable it to be resolved and will keep residents and stakeholders informed of the progress of these as updates are available to provide.