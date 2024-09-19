GAIL's bakery has opened for business at 16 Warwick Street, Worthing.

The site used to be occupied by Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt’s flagship Worthing restaurant, Pitch, which closed in July 2023.

The national chain announced on its website earlier this month that its latest branch would open its doors this week.

A message on its website reads: “We will open our neighbourhood bakery in Worthing on 19th of September 2024. Serving GAIL’s artisan sourdough breads, pastries, sandwiches, and cakes alongside our specialty House Blend coffee.”

The news came after an illuminated sign for the bakery was put up.

GAIL’s offers indoor and outdoor seating. It will serve bread, pastries, cakes, breakfasts and lunches, as well as pantry foods including jams, spreads, crackers, biscuits and coffee, and food from the fridge like cured meats, cheese, butter and eggs.

The first GAIL’s bakery opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, the company has bakeries in neighbourhoods in and around London, Oxford, Brighton and beyond. In Sussex, there are already branches in Horsham, Brighton, Hove and Lewes.

