Popular Worthing café set to close due to 'the rising costs in overheads'
In a post on its Facebook page, Alchemy announced yesterday it was having to close.
Based in the Guildbourne Centre, Alchemy opened in October last year. It took over the space from Victoria’s Sponge, which opened and closed in 2023.
The post reads: “Good afternoon all it’s with regret that we will be having to close the doors this Sunday 25th of August for good, we would like to thank everyone who has supported us through this short journey, with all the input we have put in we are totally gutted!
“But due to the rising costs in overheads,! Plus the government taking there bit each month it’s worked out impossible to make ends meet so for this reason we have to call it a day.
“Thanks again everyone for your support over the last 10 months.” [sic]
Alchemy is run by Lee and Hayley Zitouni, who also run West Sussex Fitted Bedrooms in the Guildbourne Centre.
