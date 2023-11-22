Popular Worthing store gets brand new look – and it's holding a special launch event with free giveaways on Black Friday

The Body Shop has had a first-of-its-kind refresh in its Worthing branch.

The national chain, which was made famous in Sussex, has a branch in Montague Street. It has been given a community refresh with a ‘Workshop 2.0’ look.

It means the central feature of the store is now a large unit with a sink and a revolving body butter display. It will enable the team to give live demonstrations of products, interact more with customers and host parties and events.

The store has also been painted inside and out, and has new workbench units to display the products.

The fresh look will be launched on Friday (November 24) at an event in store that will also celebrate Black Friday. Goodie bags will be given to the first 20 customers through the doors, but there will also be product giveaways and samples throughout the day.

As is always the case in The Body Shop, customers will be able to get skincare consultations. They can also explore the special Christmas range, which features shower gels, hand creams and more in Cherries and Cheer and Pears and Share fragrances.

Store manager Daisy Spicer said she and the team were looking forward to showing off the new store to customers and welcoming them inside.

She added: “It’s really exciting, this is a busy time for us and we’re excited to show off what we’ve done here. With this new station we’ll be able to offer things like hand massages and interact with the customers even more. We hope people will come and see us.”

Area manager Dani Newman added: "Worthing is the first store in Sussex to get this community refresh. It’s only in two other stores. It really is the test, as if our customers like it, it’ll be rolled out across the UK.”

As well as samples and giveaways, customers can get 20 per cent off all full-priced items in store, and there are some bundles and gift bags with a 50 per cent discount. They can also purchase mystery bags for £20 that contain £70-worth of products.

For Christmas, the store is supporting local charity Guild Care. Customers can either contribute to the donation tin, or buy a product and drop it in the basket for it to be gifted to this in need.

1 . The Body Shop revamp Sales executives Carys Lampty and Holly Dawling with area manager Dani Newman and store manager Daisy Spicer Photo: Katherine HM

2 . The Body Shop revamp The Body Shop in Worthing has had a refresh ahead of a special black Friday event this week Photo: Katherine HM

3 . The Body Shop revamp The Body Shop in Worthing has had a refresh ahead of a special black Friday event this week Photo: Katherine HM