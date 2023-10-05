BREAKING
What is happening at the site of the planned new Aldi store in Horsham?
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
That’s the question many residents are asking after construction of the new supermarket in Albion Way halted suddenly some months ago.

This week screening around the area – on the site of the former Curry’s store at Tanbridge Retail Park – was removed, revealing high piles of rubble.

The site was previously surrounded by fencing and screening with an Aldi notice stating: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused by our work.’

The site of the planned new Aldi store in Albion Road, Horsham. Photo: Sarah PageThe site of the planned new Aldi store in Albion Road, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page
The site of the planned new Aldi store in Albion Road, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

But little work appears to have taken place since the demolition of the old Curry’s. This newspaper has contacted Aldi several times seeking a statement on what is happening but has not yet received a response.

A spokesperson acting on behalf of the discount retailer said that they would ask ‘the relevant team’ to provide more information but nothing has yet been received.

Originally, Aldi had planned to open the new supermarket this month (October). However, construction hit a hitch back in March by what Aldi described as ’factors outside of its control.’

Southern Water then revealed that it was undertaking sewer investigations at the site – but later said they had been resolved.

A notice outside the site of the planned new Aldi store in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sarah PageA notice outside the site of the planned new Aldi store in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page
A notice outside the site of the planned new Aldi store in Albion Way, Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

Now residents have taken to social media with fears for the future of the site. Many have expressed hopes that the new supermarket will still go ahead.

Meanwhile, the retailer is advertising for staff in Horsham on its website.

Horsham District Council granted planning permission for the demolition of Curry’s and the building of the new Aldi store back in November 2022.

