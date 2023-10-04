More than 30 acres of green space land south of Horsham have been acquired by the district council.

The site – known as Bramber Brooks – has public access, a private nature reserve and a community orchard.

Horsham District Council says that the 34 acres will benefit local residents and ‘provide a vital boost to local biodiversity.’ It could also be used for seasonal cattle grazing.

A council spokesperson said: “This acquisition will secure Bramber Brooks as public green space for the future in order to retain the community benefits of the land and enhance biodiversity on the site, ensuring that it will continue to operate as a well-loved and much enjoyed area for people to enjoy.”

The site is already well-used by local people and has strong links with the local community through its use by schools and scout groups.

The council says that adding Bramber Brooks to its countryside estate will benefit the district by enhancing delivery of biodiversity improvements via a fully funded Environment Agency-approved project to create more wetland areas.

It will also provide other improvements which could include the introduction of seasonal cattle grazing, thistle and bramble scrub control, formal rights of way improvements and improved signage for users.

The council says it will also contribute to its ‘Wilder Horsham District’ initiative delivering improvements to habitats and wildlife along the River Adur as part of a wider nature recovery network.

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “As a council we’re excited to secure public access to this area of exceptional green space for the continued benefit of the local community and for the opportunities it presents us.

“Holding this land within our countryside estate should guarantee that proposals to improve the biodiversity of the site can move forward. Our parks and countryside team are experts in managing sites such as this and are equipped to both protect and expand upon the natural habitats at this unique site.