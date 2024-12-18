Retailers in talks over opening new shops in Horsham town centre

A number of retailers are currently involved in talks about opening new premises in Horsham town centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news follows an announcement from real estate investment company Cube RE that it has bought Swan Walk shopping centre.

And the new owners have re-appointed Horsham commercial property specialists Crickmay and estate agents Savills to handle the leasing of empty shop units in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crickmay spokesman Jonathan Mack said: “Whilst there are currently only five vacancies within the scheme we are presently liaising with a number of retailers and prospective occupiers for these units and continue to be encouraged by interest levels being received.

A number of retailers are in talks over opening new premisess in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham

"This exacerbates the vibrancy of the centre and the town generally, along with the fact we are very lucky to have very low retail vacancy rates across the town.”

Cube bought Swan Walk out of receivership from Knight Frank. Cube investment director Nic Lowry said: “The centre sits within a growth area, and benefits from a supportive local authority which is committed to retaining Swan Walk as the focus for retailing in the area.

"There are also a host of major housing developments surrounding the town, bringing an influx of new residents, and shoppers to Swan Walk.”

Horsham District Council is planning to leave its current premises in Chart Way and move into offices in Swan Walk in the New Year.