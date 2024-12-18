Retailers in talks over opening new shops in Horsham town centre
The news follows an announcement from real estate investment company Cube RE that it has bought Swan Walk shopping centre.
And the new owners have re-appointed Horsham commercial property specialists Crickmay and estate agents Savills to handle the leasing of empty shop units in the centre.
Crickmay spokesman Jonathan Mack said: “Whilst there are currently only five vacancies within the scheme we are presently liaising with a number of retailers and prospective occupiers for these units and continue to be encouraged by interest levels being received.
"This exacerbates the vibrancy of the centre and the town generally, along with the fact we are very lucky to have very low retail vacancy rates across the town.”
Cube bought Swan Walk out of receivership from Knight Frank. Cube investment director Nic Lowry said: “The centre sits within a growth area, and benefits from a supportive local authority which is committed to retaining Swan Walk as the focus for retailing in the area.
"There are also a host of major housing developments surrounding the town, bringing an influx of new residents, and shoppers to Swan Walk.”
Horsham District Council is planning to leave its current premises in Chart Way and move into offices in Swan Walk in the New Year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.